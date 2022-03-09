Govt. announces resolve to publish recruitment calendar annually

Departments will be directed to furnish vacancy position in advance, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the government’s resolve to publish an annual calendar for recruitment to various posts.

The government will henceforth identify vacancies in advance, notify them and take up recruitment process in a transparent manner. The departments concerned would be asked to prepare details of the vacancies arising every year and keep them ready for giving indents to the respective recruitment agencies.

The Chief Minister announced the initiative as part of the announcement on a massive recruitment drive for filling vacant posts he made in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He said the government had decided that notifications would be issued with sufficient time gap to enable the job aspirants to compete in all competitive examinations.

Referring to a large number of employees appointed on contract basis, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana had inherited contract employees from the undivided State and such large number of employees in government services was not a desirable phenomenon. The government had accordingly decided to regularise the services of these contract staff who were working on June 2, 2014, the State Formation day, with a humane face.

However, some political parties with narrow-mindedness filed cases in the court. The High Court had issued interim orders due to which the process of regularisation of these employees was held up. The Government pursued these cases with determination as a result of which, the High Court dismissed the writ petitions in December last. “As all the obstacles are cleared now, the government will regularise services of the contract employees,” he said.