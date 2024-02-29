GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented with postage stamps of Ayodhya temple

February 29, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

A file photo of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday was presented with a collection of commemorative postage stamps featuring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The stamps were presented to the Governor by Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle P.V.S. Reddy.

On January 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released a miniature sheet containing a set of six commemorative stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Department of Posts has incorporated special features such as gold foiling and sandalwood fragrance on the stamps. Additionally, the sheet included water drawn from the River Sarayu and soil from Ayodhya. Governor praised the Department of Posts for its efforts in preserving cultural heritage.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.