Telangana

Governor postpones mass gatherings

Following an advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to avoid mass gatherings till the spread of coronavirus is contained, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has postponed all meetings, which involve mass gatherings, until further announcement to safeguard the health of people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 11:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/governor-postpones-mass-gatherings/article31063474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY