Governor lauds IRCS Nalgonda

Takes part in Bathukamma at Mahatma Gandhi University

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attended a slew of programmes in Nalgonda on Thursday.

In a packed schedule, starting with inauguration of a private multi-speciality hospital in the town, she visited the Indian Red Cross Society’s branch office, offered prayers at an ancient temple and in the capacity of Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, participated in various events, besides giving an ear to the grievances of voluntary and people’s organisations.

Dr. Soundararajan praised IRCS Nalgonda for its humanitarian role during the pandemic. As the State president of IRCS, she remembered the selfless service of the branch and its manager V. Srinivasulu, who succumbed to the virus.

Joined by Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and G. Amarender Reddy of IRCS, she inaugurated a seminar hall for the youth and flagged off a new blood collection vehicle-cum-ambulance for the branch. The total addition was made at a cost of ₹17.86 lakh by the District Mineral Foundation Trust.

At the 12th century Chaya Someswara Swamy Temple at Panagal, she was struck by the mysterious shade over the Shivalingam, an engineering marvel by the Kundur Cholas and the sculpture and artwork depicting scenes of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

She also visited the Mahatma Gandhi University at Anneparthi village limits. She unveiled Gandhi’s statue and participated in Bathukamma with the faculty, launched a mega blood donation camp and later, chaired the executive council.

According to a few members in the council, the executive council was conducted without any agenda. “The council members were not even introduced, the issue of fraudulent recruitment of 31 staff and other persisting irregularities were not taken up. It was limited to explaining the overview of the university and the courses offered.”

The Governor asked academic administrators to impart quality higher education and make universities the centres of excellence. She released a pamphlet ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ to enlist the support of the alumni for all-round development of universities.