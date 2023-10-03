HamberMenu
Governor, CM pay rich tributes to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti

Ministers Harish Rao, Prashanth Reddy recall the services of Father of the Nation

October 03, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Bapu Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Bapu Ghat, in Hyderabad, on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

Th Governor visited Bapu Ghat and paid floral tributes to the father of the nation. The Chief Minister recalled the invaluable services and sacrifices made by Gandhi to achieve freedom from the British colonial rule and his efforts towards national building. Gandhiji’s teachings, inspiration, achievements and action plans with the slogan of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ were embodied in the achievement of separate Telangana State and the fast paced development that was being witnessed in self rule after the State formation, he said,

The Chief Minister said rural Telangana reflected Gandhi’s aspirations, Gram Swarajya, through the strengthening of irrigation and agriculture as also the improvement of rural economy by by the revival 0f traditional occupations. Besides, the Aasara pensions being extended by the government brought smiles on the faces of senior citizens, he added.

The adoption of Gandhi’s principles and activities as a way of life for moving forward with self restraint was the befitting tribute to the Mahatma, he remarked. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar paid tributes to the Mahatma at Bapu Ghat.

Health and Finance Minister T.Harish Rao also paid tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary. “May his teachings stay with us through generations,” he tweeted.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Gandhi had proved to the world that anything could be achieved through non-violence. Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao-led State government was implementing schemes and programmes for strengthening the grassroot economy reflecting the aspirations of Gram Swarajya cherished by the Mahatma, he pointed out.

