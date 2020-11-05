Telangana

Gold seized from passenger who arrived at Hyderabad airport from Dubai

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday morning booked a case of smuggling against a passenger.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai in an Air India Express flight no IX 1948 in the wee hours, concealed 71.47 grams of foreign-origin gold inside the zip flier of his trousers.

Based on specific information, the accused passenger was questioned upon his arrival and while frisking the Customs officials found the yellow metal.

“We found 12 small cut pieces of gold weighing 71.47 grams of value Rs.3,67,570 in his trousers,” an official said.

The international passenger was booked under relevant Sections of Customs Act, 1963 and a probe is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 12:53:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/gold-seized-from-passenger-who-arrived-at-hyderabad-airport-from-dubai/article33028700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY