Gold seized from passenger who arrived at Hyderabad airport from Dubai

He had concealed 71.47 grams of foreign-origin gold

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday morning booked a case of smuggling against a passenger.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai in an Air India Express flight no IX 1948 in the wee hours, concealed 71.47 grams of foreign-origin gold inside the zip flier of his trousers.

Based on specific information, the accused passenger was questioned upon his arrival and while frisking the Customs officials found the yellow metal.

“We found 12 small cut pieces of gold weighing 71.47 grams of value Rs.3,67,570 in his trousers,” an official said.

The international passenger was booked under relevant Sections of Customs Act, 1963 and a probe is on.