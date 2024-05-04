GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold and silver jewellery worth ₹23 crore seized near airport  

May 04, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, on Saturday, seized gold and silver jewellery worth ₹23 crore.

As part of vehicle checks for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the officials searched two vehicles that were found to be transporting 34.78 kg of gold and 43.6 kg of silver jewellery.

As per initial investigation, the vehicles were transporting the items for Naplog Logistics, Marudhar Express Services and Maa Bhawani Logistics from Mumbai to Hyderabad through the GMR Domestic Air Cargo, the officials informed.

The seized items were handed over to the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) and the case is under investigation by the Income Tax department as well.

