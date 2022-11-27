Global conference of techies from Telangana in Singapore

November 27, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

A global conference of IT professionals from Telangana, spread across the globe, will be organised by the State government and Telangana Information Technology Association in Singapore in April next year.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who launched the logo for the event on Sunday, said that the conference was aimed to bring techies from the State on one platform. Technology exchange and innovation will be the theme of the conference.

The Minister appreciated Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) for coming up with the initiative of organising the conference as part of its decennial celebrations. Mr. Rao saw scope of investment for the State through this conference.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that agritech, fintech, edutech, health tech, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence and robotics will be the key focus areas of the meet.

TITA State Secretary Vinay Tumu, TITA members Srinivas Marri, Shravani Basharaj, Kranti, and Vaidyanath were among those present at the logo unveiling ceremony.