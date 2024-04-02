GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganja peddler nabbed

April 02, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT) on Tuesday arrested a youngster involved in smuggling ganja in Moinabad. 

Saurabh Kumar Yadav, 20, a native of Morkahi vilage of Bihar, was caught by the police while illegally selling ganja and ganja chocolates in a shed on the outskirts of Tolkatta village in Moinabad. The police also seized 580 grams of ganja and 92 ganja chocolates from him.  

According to the officials, Yadav was a welding worker and rented a room on the outskirts of Tolkatta village. He was sourcing the contraband from Subodh Singh, a resident of Madhepura in Bihar, who is currently absconding.  

Meanwhile a ‘veteran criminal’ Mujtaba Ali Khan, was caught with 2 stolen phones. Interestingly, Mujtaba, who was arrested in as many as 10 cases of cell phone theft in Hyderabad and Cyberabad, trades stolen cell phones for ganja.  

