Gang of three transporting 2.2 litre hashish oil worth ₹11 lakh from AP to Hyderabad nabbed

March 31, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Balanagar Special Operation Team on Sunday arrested a gang of three hashish oil smugglers transporting 2.2 litre of the contraband worth ₹11 lakh from Andhra to Hyderabad.

Gollu Kumara Swamy, 21, Kodi Ajay Kumar, 24 and Lokavarapu Swami Ganesh, 26, all natives of Visakhapatnam, were arrested by the police near MLRIT Engineering College in Medchal when they were trying to sell the contraband to students and others.

While Ajay Kumar, a resident of Kedipet, was arrested twice in 2023 by Addateegala and Dhavaleswaram police in Andhra Pradesh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, Kumara Swamy, a resident of Dundigal, has been identified as a local ganja and hashish seller, the officials explained.

The drug was sourced from Nagu, a drug supplier from Araku, Andhra Pradesh, who is currently absconding.

A case has been filed under the NDPS Act with the Medchal police while efforts are under way to trace and nab Nagu.