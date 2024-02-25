GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of three held for robbery

February 25, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Uppal police arrested a gang of three men for robbing a woman at knifepoint and recovered 34 grams of stolen gold from them. The accused were identified as Dasari Sathwik (29), Meneni Anil Kumar (36), and Gadde Sai Kumar ( 21), according to the police. “Sathwik, a relative of the woman, had taken loans online and needed money to clear the debts. So, he hatched a plan to rob his aunt and asked his friends to help,” said the officials. As per their plan, they approached the woman under the guise of inquiring about flats and robbed her of a gold chain. The gang was nabbed with the help of CCTV cameras in the area.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.