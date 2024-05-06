GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Gang of four held for providing bank accounts to stock trading scamsters

May 06, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of four persons, including a medico, a doctor and a former private bank employee, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police for cheating a man to the tune of ₹1.08 crore in the guise of online stock trading. 

The gang members, identified as Krishna Dhaka, an MBBS student; Manoj Kumar, a doctor; Ashutosh Raj, a former bank employee; and their associate Munish Bansal, all natives of Rajasthan, were involved in 171 cases across India, with 11 in Telangana. The shell accounts used by them had total transactions of about ₹22.24 crore, said Hyderabad city police chief K. Sreenivasa Reddy. 

“Krishna opens bank accounts with fake KYCs with Manoj and supplies it to fraudsters in Dubai. Ashutosh also opened more accounts with the help of his contacts in the banking sector and the gang sells it to their associates in Dubai by charging a commission per transaction,” explained the official. 

They were arrested after a complaint was received about a man who was initially offered a role in ‘Aditya Stock Sharing VIP’ and was lured to invest huge amounts for high profits. The victim ended up transferring ₹1.08 crore. Officials seized seven cheque books, eight debit cards, three passbooks, two UPI scanners, nine mobile phones, three SIM cards and one laptop from the gang. 

