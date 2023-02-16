HamberMenu
Gang of five held for cheating retired persons in insurance fraud

They promised insurance policies with high returns and collected an amount of ₹ 1.6 crore from the victims

February 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crimes Police of Rachakonda arrested a gang of five for cheating retired individuals to the tune of ₹ 1.60 crore promising them insurance policies with high returns. 

The accused were identified as Mursheed Ansari alias Rihan (32), Vikas Singh (28), Tarun Sharma (35), Manish Tanger (34), and Lalith Kumar (27), all residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, said B. Anuradha, DCP Cyber Crimes. Officials seized seven mobiles, 14 SIM cards, ₹ 1.50 lakh cash, eight ATM cards and other documents from them. 

“The victim, a 72-year-old retired government employee, was targeted by the gang, who impersonated as insurance agents and requested him to introduce more persons to be enrolled in policies for huge returns. As per their plan, they made the victim get 12 of his friends and family members join the policies and collected ₹ 1.60 crore since 2016, promising high returns. Based on the report of the victim, a case was registered and during the course of investigation, a special team apprehended the gang from Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. They were brought to Hyderabad on transit remand and were produced before the court for judicial custody,” said the DCP. 

