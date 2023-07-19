Gang from Nepal held for major theft at businessman’s house

July 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A gang from Nepal involved in a major theft earlier this month from the house of a businessman in PG road has been nabbed by the Ramgopalpet police. Officials seized ₹5 crore worth stolen goods, which included ₹41.60 lakh in cash, 2.8 kilos of diamond and gold ornaments, 9.56 kilos of silver, 18 watches, nine smartphones, foreign currency such as dollars, euros and dirhams.

A gang of 13 were involved in the theft, which was reported on July 9. Officials have nabbed nine of them while three more are absconding. “The gang had planned to escape to Nepal after the theft. We have more teams still working on the case, with few officers stationed at the Nepal border as well,” said the police.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said that the prime accused Shankar Maan Singh Saud alias Kamal, 45, along with his wife Parvathi, 35, and son Vikas Saud, 20, were residing in the same apartment as the complainant while working as a watchman. “Others involved in the case are related to Kamal, with some of them working as watchmen in nearby buildings of the same locality. Half of the gang was working in the city and seven of them are residents of Pune who were called here to execute the theft,” said the official. The absconding individuals in the case were identified as Bharat Bista, 23, Bharati Saud, 39, and Pooja Saud, 31.

A case was booked following a complaint from Rahul Goel, who stated that while he was out with his family, the two flats of Om Towers owned by him and his relatives were burgled. “The accused confessed that upon noticing the wealth of the families, they hatched a plan to steal valuables and escape to Nepal. They broke open and decamped with the cash, gold and valuables by switching off their phones. The gang was divided into two teams and left for Pune to eventually cross the border and reach Nepal,” explained the official.

However, the police were actively tracking their movements and had a breakthrough when they identified that one of the accused was using a relative’s phone to communicate, with which the police were able to identify the new phone numbers and track them with Call Data Records (CDR).

“A gang of four was nabbed from Barshola check-post in Haryana on July 14. Meanwhile, while the second gang was on their way to Jhansi from Pune, Vikas Saud fell down while boarding a bus and injured himself. As he already had an untreated infected wound on his palm, they decided to take him back to Hyderabad for treatment and used the stolen money to treat him at a private hospital in Secunderabad,” police said.

The gang took shelter in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet and were nabbed from there by the police teams on Tuesday night.