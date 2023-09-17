Gandhis steal the show at Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad

September 17, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Excited faces, happy souls and energetic mood... This is how one could describe the disposition of Telangana Congress leaders as all the key names of the party descended on the Taj Krishna Hotel, the venue for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday.

The premises wore a festive look and the Telangana Congress leaders were filled with pride for having bagged the opportunity to host the most powerful decision-making body of the party. The warmth of Hyderabad was prevalent, with the national leaders being welcomed with shawls and dances by some groups.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were the cynosure of all eyes as the Congress leaders tried to shake hands and welcome them with shawls. A healthy-looking Sonia Gandhi was cheerful while Priyanka Gandhi’s infectious smileand Rahul Gandhi’s demeanour in responding to the leaders’ gestures made the day for those participating. After all, rarely does one get to see the entire leadership of the party together at a place outside the national capital.

The Gandhis and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived by a commercial flight at the Shamshabad airport around 11 a.m. where they were received by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Harkara Venugopal among others.

After driving into Taj Krishna hotel, the Gandhis were greeted by the Congress leaders and the entire team later took a salute from Seva Dal volunteers and rendered the national song, Vande Mataram. Mr.Kharge then unfurled the national flag and the attendees rendered ‘Vijai Vishwa Tiranga Pyaara’ which was followed by the national anthem.

After lunch, the CWC meeting started at 2.30 p.m. and after serious deliberations on political, economic and security issues concerning the nation, the meeting concluded around 8.30 p.m. It was followed by cultural programmes and a dinner hosted by the AICC president.

The party made elaborate arrangements for the hundreds of guests who had arrived from all over the country including Congress Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.