Free stalls for vendors of eco-friendly bags at Medaram Jatara

To encourage the manufacturers of jute, cloth and paper bags, and thereby scale down the use of plastic carry bags by the people, the Mulugu District Administration has decided to provide them stalls free of cost in the upcoming biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram.

Determined to ensure a plastic-free tribal fair, the District Collector C Narayana Reddy has said that a meeting would be held with the makers of jute, cloth and paper bags at 11 a.m. on December 17.

“The responsibility is on every devotee turning to Medaram to protect the sanctity of the Jatara held in the forest environs. Plastics that enter forest ecosystem will spoil the environment. Plastic has long-term negative effects on the ecosystem and hence, we need to avoid its usage,” Mr Reddy said.

The administration has decided to offer stall space free of cost to the traders selling the eco-friendly items at less price, he said. The biennial Medaram Jatara is scheduled from February 5 to 8.

