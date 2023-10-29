HamberMenu
‘Four out of 1,000 children born in India have spina bifda’

October 29, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four out of every 1000 children born in India have spina bifida, a congenital defect of the spine in which part of the spinal cord and its meninges are exposed through a gap in the backbone often causing paralysis of the lower limbs. To create awareness of this common birth defect, the Telangana chapter of the Spina Bifida foundation was launched on Sunday in Hyderabad. The foundation, launched in association with Ankura hospital for women and children and Indian Association of Paediatrics (IAP) of the twin cities, aims to create awareness, support the individuals affected by spina bifda, exploring treatment options, building a community for knowledge sharing and mutual support and celebrating the achievements of individuals with spina bifda. Speaking at the event, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the chief guest, said that “society should be made aware of such conditions. There should be a focus on awareness where people are explained about the complications which may arise if such conditions are not diagnosed on time.”

