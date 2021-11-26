Telangana

Four killed as car rams roadside tree on Huzurabad-Karimnagar highway

Four persons including two brothers — an executive engineer and an advocate were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on the Huzurabad-Karimnagar highway near Manakondur early November 26.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a roadside tree in the early hours of the day, sources said.

The deceased were identified as K. Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer, Panchayat Raj Department, Sircilla, and his brother Balaji Sridhar, an advocate, Sriraju and Jalandhar of Karimnagar.

They were returning to Karimnagar from Kallur in Khammam district after attending the 10th day ceremony (post-death ritual) at their relative’s house, when the incident occurred.

One more occupant of the car sustained grievous injuries due to the impact of the collision. He was admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar.


