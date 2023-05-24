Four brothers from Akkannapet mandal killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

May 24, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a tragic ending, four brothers from a family were killed in a road accident that took place at Aurangabad, in Maharashtra, in the early hours on May 24.

According to sources, Erukala Krishna, Erukala Sanjeev, Erukala Suresh and Erukala Vasu from Chotapally have migrated to Surat in Gujarat for a living some years ago.

B. Chandu of Chotapally village informed that Erukala Kanakaiah, relative of these four brothers, died four days ago. As the family of Kanakaiah was too poor, the four brothers came all the way from Surat, to perform last rites.

After the third day rituals on Tuesday, the brothers started back for Surat in a car. While crossing Aurangabad in the early hours of Wednesday, the car hit a road divider and overturned resulting in the death of Krishna, Sanjeev and Vasu on the spot.

Suresh died with cardiac arrest after arriving at hospital for treatment. Bhargav Ram, son of Suresh escaped with minor injuries.

The victims settled in various professions including plumbing, power looms and dish operating in Surat.