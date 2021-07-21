Telangana

Former TU VC selected for Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award

Former TU VC selected for Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award

Littérateur and former vice-chancellor of Telugu University Elluri Siva Reddy has been selected for the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award 2021. A committee constituted to select the Men of Letters for the prestigious award selected the former VC for his contributions to Telugu literature. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1,01,116, a memento and citation. A native of Nagarkurnool in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Prof. Siva Reddy will be the presented the award on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 8:02:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/former-tu-vc-selected-for-dasarathi-krishnamacharya-award/article35449662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY