Former TU VC selected for Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award

Littérateur and former vice-chancellor of Telugu University Elluri Siva Reddy has been selected for the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award 2021. A committee constituted to select the Men of Letters for the prestigious award selected the former VC for his contributions to Telugu literature. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1,01,116, a memento and citation. A native of Nagarkurnool in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Prof. Siva Reddy will be the presented the award on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya.