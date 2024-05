May 08, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The family of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to thank him for Bharat Ratna for the former.

Telangana BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash led the family members to the meeting where the PM stayed for the night.