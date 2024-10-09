GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

West Asia conflict LIVE: Biden to speak to Israel PM Netanyahu today on Iran strikes

Israeli strikes last night killed at least 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in northern and central Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities

Updated - October 09, 2024 09:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Amid the series of escalations, according to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a phone call on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

According to Axios, citing three U.S. officials, the phone call between the leaders is likely to be about any plans to strike Iran. 

Also Read: Netanyahu says Israel has ‘taken out’ Hassan Nasrallah’s successors

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in northern and central Gaza, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA reported early on Wednesday (October 9).

Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday (October 8), and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.

Follow the live updates here:
  • October 09, 2024 09:17
    You can kill a revolutionary, not the revolution: Lebanon envoy to India Cites Mahatma Gandhi

    Following Israel’s announcement of the killing of Hassan Nasrallah’s successors, Lebanon’s Ambassador to India Rabie Narsh cites Mahatma Gandhi’s words and says Hezbollah is a legitimate political party supported by the people and cannot be eliminated. 

    “I am reminded of Mahatma Gandhi’s words: You can kill a revolutionary, but you cannot kill the revolution. You can eliminate the leaders of Hezbollah, but you cannot eliminate Hezbollah, because it is the people on the ground. It is not an imaginary structure that came to Lebanon by parachute,” the Ambassador adds.

    Mr. Narsh says that Hezbollah embodies a movement against the “rogue state” of Israel and cannot be crushed by eliminating its leaders.

    -PTI

  • October 09, 2024 09:00
    Joe Biden likely to hold phone call with Israel PM Netanyahu: Reports

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about any plans to strike Iran. 

    “We want to use the call to try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation,” a U.S. official says as quoted by Axios.

    The report further cites U.S. officials saying that Washington wants to make sure Israel attacks targets in Iran that are significant without being disproportionate.

    According to Reuters, the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

    -Reuters

Published - October 09, 2024 09:00 am IST

