Amid the series of escalations, according to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a phone call on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Axios, citing three U.S. officials, the phone call between the leaders is likely to be about any plans to strike Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in northern and central Gaza, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA reported early on Wednesday (October 9).

Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday (October 8), and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.