Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah passes away

Rosaiah, 88 years, was one of the most senior Congress leaders and had served in the Cabinets of several Chief Ministers including K. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of December 4 after a brief illness.

Rosaiah, 88 years, was one of the most senior Congress leaders and had served in the Cabinets of several Chief Ministers including K. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Rosaiah had a record in placing the budgets on the floor of Assembly as Finance Minister.

After the sudden death of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, Rosaiah, the then Finance Minister, was elevated as Chief Minister before being made the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Hailing from Vemuru village near Tenali, Rosaiah worked his way through the Congress party from Youth Congress ranks. He served as Pradesh Congress Committee president twice and as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

After his term as Governor of Tamil Nadu expired, Rosaiah stayed away from active politics and was residing in Hyderabad.

Many leaders including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.