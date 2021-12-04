Telangana

Rosaiah death: State mourning in Telangana for three days

Various party leaders paying tributes to Former United Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and former Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah in Vijayawada on December 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The government has decided to observe state mourning for three days from December 4 to 6 in respect of the former Chief Minister K .Rosaiah.

It has decided to accord funeral with police honours to former Chief Minister, who passed away this morning and his last rites will be held on Sunday at Mahaprashtanam in Hyderabad.

His body will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, headquarters of Telangana Congress, for the party workers to pay their last respects. It will be taken in a procession to Mahaprasthanam and the government is making arrangements for the final rites at 12.30 p.m. with police honours. The Chief Secretary issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Earlier, the body of the late leader was brought to his residence from the hospital after he was pronounced dead. Mr. Rosaiah is survived by his wife Sivalakshmi, sons K.S. Subba Rao and KSN Murthy and daughter P. Rama Devi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 12:17:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rosaiah-death-state-mourning-in-telangana-for-three-days/article37835694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY