Former BRS Minister Indrakaran Reddy joins Congress

A. Indrakaran Reddy, who worked as a Minister in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government till the elections, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi. Earlier, he sent his resignation to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
May 02, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST
A. Indrakaran Reddy, who worked as a Minister in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government till the elections, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi. Earlier, he sent his resignation to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.