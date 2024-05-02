GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former BRS Minister Indrakaran Reddy joins Congress

May 02, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of former Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, taken on 25/03/2021.

File photo of former Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS) Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, taken on 25/03/2021. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A. Indrakaran Reddy, who worked as a Minister in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government till the elections, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC incharge Deepadas Munsi. Earlier, he sent his resignation to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.