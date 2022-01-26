Fluttering flags, tributes mark Republic Day

Lawyers’ contribution to the freedom struggle recalled; several schools and colleges participate

Fluttering national flags and national anthem renting the air marked the day as institutions and individuals celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday across city.

Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma unfurled the national flag at the High Court in the presence of judges and other judicial officers. He recalled the contribution of lawyers to the freedom struggle and how an eminent lawyer, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, played a key role in writing the Constitution as the Head of the Constitution Committee.

On the occasion, the Chief Justice felicitated Bikkumalla Upender and Manjula, parents of Mahavir Chakra awardee Col. Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life at Galwan in a clash with the Chinese forces.

The Tricolour was unfurled at the Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad by the South Central Railway General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore. He received the guard of honour presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand unfurled the national flag at his office in Basheerbagh. Additional CP (law and order) D S Chauhan and other officers of the Hyderabad police were present. At the GHMC office, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar unveiled the national flag. GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other officials were present. Deputy Mayor, Mothe Sri Latha Reddy unfurled the National Flag at the camp office in Tarnaka division.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated the day with Vice-Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao unfurling the National Flag at the Gurbaksh Singh Maidan on the campus. Earlier, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.S. Sarraju unfurled the national flag at the Golden Threshold campus in the city. Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University unfurled the Tricolour at Arts College.

Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University unfurled the flag at the campus and called upon the faculty and the staff to strive to further strengthen the EFLU’s image as an institution of international eminence.

The national flag was also unfurled at several other organisations in the city, including TS TRANSCO, TSRTC, I &PR Commissionerate, HMWSSB, Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). Several schools and colleges, and residential colonies also joined in the celebrations.

The residential societies also organised small events on the occasion, paying tributes to the freedom fighters who brought independence and prepared the Constitution that guides us to function as a secular, democratic and republic nation.