Floating musical fountain to adorn Lakaram lake

Move to turn the lake and its surroundings into a major recreation centre

Adding a sparkle of light to the scenic Lakaram lake, a floating musical fountain was inaugurated at the historic lake abutting the 2.6 km circular shaped tank bund here on Wednesday night.

The musical fountain consisting of 73 nozzles, a sound system, control room with panels and other components was set up at an estimated cost of ₹1.75 crore.

The new facility was set up as part of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC)’s plan to turn the Lakaram lake and its surroundings into a major recreation centre.

A 220-metre-long suspension foot bridge is under construction across the Lakaram lake under the aegis of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

The musical fountain was inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar coinciding with the 130th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar here on Wednesday night.

TSTDC Managing Director B. Manohar, Collector R.V. Karnan and others were present.

The inauguration of the new facility coincided with the two-day Lakaram lake festival organised by the Tourism Department in connection with Ugadi.