Five killed in separate road accidents

Woman farm labourer among killed

Five people were killed in separate road accidents in the State on Wednesday. Four persons were killed in an accident that took place at Errapahad in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy district in the afternoon.

According to police, the car they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree. While two persons died on the spot another two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased were identified as Jagan (45), Srinivas (52), Anand (28) and Shashank (5) belonging to Yellareddy and Pitlam. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Tadwai police registered a case and are investigating.

A woman farm labourer was killed and 15 others injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned at Vallabhi village in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when an over speeding tractor-trolley carrying around 25 farm labourers turned turtle in the middle of the road near Vallabhi due to alleged rash driving. The driver of the tractor-trolley allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

A woman farm worker, identified as Anitha, 38, of Mangapuram Tanda in Nelakondapally mandal, died on the spot. At least 15 other labourers, mostly women, suffered injuries. The injured workers were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

The farm labourers, hailing from Mangapuram Tanda, were on their way to Pedamandava village in Mudigonda mandal to work in a cotton field, when the incident happened.

The sudden death of Anitha, who ekes out a living by working in agricultural fields, left her family members in misery. A gloomy atmosphere descended on the village following her tragic death a day ahead of Deepavali festival.