Fire breaks out at solvents waste godown in Telangana, fire fighters roped in

In a major incident, fire broke out at a solvent waste stock point at Bonthapally in Gummadidala mandal on Saturday evening.
Huge clouds of smoke formed and fire engulfed the stock in the premises.
At least five fire engines were roped in to control the fire.
An official stated that any fire accident in a solvent factory could turn it into ashes.
PTI adds:
No casualty was reported in the incident.
As per the available information, it is suspected that the fire started in godown of the unit and the drums containing solvents started exploding one after another and the fire spread rapidly, Fire department officials said.
Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, a Fire Department official told PTI, adding the blaze has been brought under control.
“The intensity of the fire has been reduced... there is no human loss or injury to anyone. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident,” the official said.
The shed collapsed after the drums exploded, the official added.
On August 21, a major fire broke out in the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh leaving nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured.
