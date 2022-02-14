Fire at chemical company, no loss or injuries reported

A major fire broke out at a chemical company on the city outskirts at Rampally in Keesara police limits on Monday. No loss or injuries to persons was reported.

It was suspected that the fire originated due to a short circuit in the lines and it rapidly spread to the containers filled with chemical. The billowing smoke and fire also spread to another company on its side.

Fire officials pressed four tenders into action and brought the situation under control in a two-hour operation.

Keesara police has opened a probe.