HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FGG urges CM to attend NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday

FGG secretary Padmanabha Reddy laments that CM is not attending the meeting since the last couple of years 

May 26, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Good Governance has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the meeting of the NITI Aayog slated on Saturday for mentioning the grievances of the State and try to get them resolved.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy lamented over the reports that the CM was unlikely to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. Mr. Rao was not attending NITI Aayog meetings for the last couple of years.

The State government could have differences with the Union government, but NITI Aayog was one of the platforms to address the grievances. Continuously boycotting the NITI Aayog would not augur well for the people of the State. “Civil societies have a reason to believe that personal ego was over and above the interests of the State,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that there would be many political parties in a democracy with different ideologies, but they would follow the Constitution when it came to governance. Though they were autonomous in the fields allotted to them, States were not independent in the country and they were still dependent on the Union government for several purposes.

In view of this, KCR should attend the NITI Aayog meeting and mention the grievances of the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.