Family of Narayanpet resident worried after Hyderabadi’s death in Ukraine

March 07, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

As word of Mohammed Asfan’s death spread, families of other young men who were forced to fight alongside Russian soldiers expressed concerns about the safety of their loved ones.

Syed Salman, the elder brother of 22-year-old Mohammed Sufiyan, who, like Asfan was allegedly tricked into going to Russia, and ended up near the Ukraine-Russia border, urged the Centre to do more to bring him back home.

Mr. Sufiyan is from Narayanpet and is one of the two men from Telangana who were forced to fight alongside Russian forces, after a travel agent allegedly deceived them.

“I spoke to my brother only yesterday. Sufiyan told me that he is likely be sent to the border soon. They told him to freshen up and wait for instructions. We don’t know what is going to happen. Could you please speak to the Indian Embassy in Russia and tell me what they say?” said Mr. Salman.

Mr. Salman said that he was aware of Asfan’s death. He underscored that the family has been in contact with Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi who has been following up with the Central government authorities.

Telangana / India / Russia

