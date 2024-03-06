GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabadi man, forced to fight for Russia, dies

It is unclear when Mohammed Afsan died; the victim is survived by his wife and two children 

March 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Mohammed Afsan, who was forced to fight for Russia, has died. Representational

Mohammed Afsan, who was forced to fight for Russia, has died. Representational | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Afsan, the Hyderabadi man forced to fight for Russia, is died.

Speaking to The Hindu, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaddudin Owaisi, who has been in constant contact with Mohammed Irfan, the victim’s brother, said that after several attempts, his family finally received word of Mr. Afsan’s death on Wednesday. “An Indian Embassy staffer confirmed that Afsan passed away,” Mr. Owaisi said. Though information about his death was received on March 6, it is unclear when he died.

The victim, who travelled to Russia in search of a better livelihood, is one of the several youths who found themselves fighting on the frontlines against Ukraine. The victim is survived by his wife and two children. 

Mr. Imran, Mr. Afsan’s elder brother, previously recollected that the victim travelled to Moscow via Chennai and Sharjah. A travel agent, identified through his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs, had assured that that work did not involve fighting on the frontlines.

Also read: Seven more Indians forced to fight in Russia seek government help

On November 13, they were made to sign a one-year agreement, which was in Russian, a language he did not know. Believing the agent, he signed the agreement,” Mr. Imran said, adding that it was only later realised that they would be fighting alongside the Russian armed forces. Despite this development, the travel agent assured the family that Mr. Afsan would not have to fight.

Also read:Indians hired as ‘helpers’ forced to fight in Russia’s war

Another youth from Narayanpet in Telangana, Mohammed Sufian, was stranded in Russia. His elder brother, Syed Salman, told The Hindu that Mr. Sufian described the situation as “PUBG, but in real life”.

The families of those who were allegedly cheated and trafficked to Russia sought AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s intervention in bringing them back. Seeking their return, in a letter dated January 25, 2024, Mr Owaisi wrote to the Embassy of India in Moscow. Mr. Owaisi said that it was travel agents who took advantage of the desperation of unemployed youth. “All these young men were cheated. These travel agents should be sent to jail,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Hyderabad / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.