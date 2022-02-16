Face of Narayankhed will change for better, says Harish

Chief Minister’s public meeting in Narayankhed on Feb. 21

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the face of Naryanakhed will be changed for ever for better with construction of Sangameswara and Basaveswara lift irrigation projects in Sangareddy district.

Participating in a preparatory meeting held at Narayankhed after supervising arrangements for the scheduled visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 21, Mr. Rao said that the once backward area of Narayankhed constituency is fast developing in the last seven years under the rule of TRS.

“The problems that had hunted the people of this area for the last seven decades are addressed in the last seven years. Water from Kaleshwaram will be brought to Singur and from there the back waters will be lifted and supplied to this area from these lift schemes. About 1.37 lakh acres will get irrigated with Basaveswara lift irrigation scheme in Narayankhed area,” said Mr. Rao while addressing party leaders. He said that a public meeting will be held with about one lakh people at Narayankhed.

Addressing another coordination meeting held at Andol, Mr. Rao said that these two projects being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore would provide irrigation for about 3 lakh acres, and in Andol constituency alone, irrigation would be provided for about 1.6 lakh acres. The Minister said that the projects would be completed within two years.

‘ BJP doing injustice to Telangana’

Mr. Rao said that the BJP government at Centre is doing great injustice to Telangana and went on to allege that it is working for corporate organisations.

“Electric metres were installed at farms in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and the BJP leaders need to explain why these metres were fixed. Why power concessions are being extended only to BJP-ruled States and not for States ruled by other parties?” questioned Mr. Rao.