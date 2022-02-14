FABA panel at BioAsia to discuss challenges to innovation

BioAsia 2022 will feature a panel discussion by the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) on “Challenges in building innovation engine in Pharma and biopharma sectors”.

Scheduled for 9.30 am. on February 25, the panel will feature CCMB director Vinay Nandicoori, well known virologist Gagandeep Kang of CMC Vellore; president and head at Biologics of Aurobindo Pharma Satakarni Makkapati, Tata Medical and Diagnostics CEO Girish Krishnamurthy and University of Hyderabad professor Ashwini Nangia. The session will be moderated by co-founder and CEO of ReaGene Innovations Uday Saxena.

The discussion will focus on proposing solutions to promote innovation in biotech and pharma sectors, said a release from the organisers of BioAsia 2022, a two-day event being hosted by Government of Telangana and supported by FABA, from February 24.