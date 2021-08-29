Etigaddakishtapur oustee commits suicide

In a shocking incident, an oustee of Etigaddakishtapur, committed suicide by drinking pesticide in the temporary accommodation they were provided at Sangapur double-bedroom houses on Sunday.

This is the first suicide by an oustee after all of them were shifted from their villages to the alternative accommodation.

According to sources, Nevuri Narasimha Reddy (45) committed suicide unable to come out of debt trap. He was a native of Etigaddakishtapur in Toguta mandal. About two acres of land belonging to him was acquired by the government and he was paid compensation along with others. He reportedly established a water washing centre and later a fast food centre, but the businesses were not much successful. He also performed the marriage of his daughter in 2019 incurring some expenditure. Reddy was reportedly a habitual drinker and is survived by wife Balamani, sons Srikanth, Shiva Kumar and daughter Sirisha.

Some of his relatives said that Narasimha Reddy had opted for only a plot and not a constructed house as offered by the government. But he was yet to get a plot, unlike others, and this was also stated to be one of the reasons for his worry.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]