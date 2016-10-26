engagements

CULTURE
Goethe Zentrum: ‘Absolute Hyderabad’, a photography exhibition, Hamburg Hall, 20, Journalist Colony, Banjara Hills, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.
Alliance Francaise: Screening of Snow and Magic Trees between 5.30 pm and 6.30 p.m. for children and Coming out of the School by Robert Desonos at 6.45 p.m. for adults as part of animation film festival. Alliance Francaise premises, Hyderabad.
Pegasus Art Gallery: ‘Amity’, a painting exhibition by a group of artists, Road No. 22, Prashasan Nagar, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gallery Space: Affordable Art Show. Exhibition of paintings by well known artists at Gallery Space, Plot no 259/c, Road no 12 MLA colony, Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad Film Club: Screening of African movies ‘The Law’ and ‘Buud Yam’ at Sri Sarathi Studios preview theatre, Ameerpet, 6 p.m.
