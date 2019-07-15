Elect BJP to transform Karimnagar into a Smart City, says MP

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called upon the party rank and file to take the Central Government’s welfare schemes to the doorstep of each and every household and strive for the victory of the party in the ensuing municipal elections to transform the town into a Smart City.

Participating at the Karimnagar town BJP general body meeting on Sunday, he said that people were considering BJP as the only alternate in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) and informed party leaders to tap the opportunity. He instructed the party leaders to work for the success of BJP candidates in all the 60 municipal divisions in the town to get the Mayor post.

Alleging that the TRS government had misused funds sanctioned by Central Government for Karimnagar, he assured to get more funds. BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao asked people not to get carried away by the money that would be distributed by TRS during the municipal polls and elect only BJP candidates for transparency and development. On this occasion, TDP leader Jadi Bal Reddy along with his supporters joined the BJP.