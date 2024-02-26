GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC notifies byelection to Telangana Legislative Council

February 26, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The bypoll for Legislative Council for election of Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency MLC will be held on March 28.

The Election Commission of India released the schedule on Monday and the model code of conduct in Mahabubnagar will come into effect immediately.

The vacancy arose after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party resigned and successfully contested as Congress candidate from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections.

Nominations will be received from March 4 and the last date is March 11. Election will be held on March 28 and counting of votes will be held on April 2.

