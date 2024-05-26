Duo booked for public drinking, picking up argument with morning walkers

Nearly 18 hours after a video became viral showing a couple holding liquor bottles and arguing with others on the 100-foot road in Nagole, the Nagole police booked a case against the duo.

The viral video of the incident which unfolded on Thursday morning at around 6.30 a.m. showed the duo, now identified as Alex and Beryl, arguing with bystanders, including senior citizens, and morning walkers. They both can be seen holding beer bottles and cigarettes, while loud music was played from the parked SUV by the road.

In his complaint to the police, one of the passers by mentioned that while he was on morning walk, he noticed them on the 100-foot road standing by an SUV. “They created public nuisance by drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes and teasing public present over there in indecent manner. When one senior citizen present among them questioned them for drinking and smoking, they obstructed and abused him in vulgar language,” said the complainant in his statement to the police.

Based on this, an FIR was registered and a case was booked under Sections 341,290,504 r/w 34 of the IPC and 70(B) of the Hyderabad City Police Act. “The sections are bailable offences and we have served both 41 CrPC notices to appear before the police. If the allegations are proved, they will be produced in the court along with witness statements and a judgement will be passed to either undergo 2 to 3 months of jail time or to pay a fine, or both,” explained the police.

The SUV has unpaid challans amounting to ₹3,040 for violations ranging from wrong side driving, overspeeding and wrongful parking since April 6, 2024.