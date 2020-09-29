Dubbak bypoll on Nov. 3

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency.
The seat fell vacant following the death of TRS MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy. Notification for the election would be issued on October 9 and October 16 will be the last date for filing the nominations.
Scrutiny of the nominations would be taken up on October 17 and October 19 would be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
The election will be held on November 3 and counting of votes would be taken up on November 10. The election process would be completed in all respects by November 12, the EC said in its notification.
The TRS has already intensified its campaign to retain the seat. Minister T. Harish Rao has been camping in Dubbak since the past few days and gearing up the party's rank and file for the bypoll. Though Dubbak is a stronghold of the party, the TRS leadership is leaving nothing to chance and touching each doorstep to secure an emphatic victory.
