Comparatively less number of people in Telangana were administered COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday. Usually, around 1.5 lakh people are given the jab in a day. However, only 1.04 lakh people were given the shot. Of them, 24,624 received the first dose and 80,268 took second dose of the vaccine. When asked, senior officials from the State said that there is no dearth of vaccine doses.
Drop in vaccine takers on Tuesday
Staff Reporter
July 28, 2021 21:01 IST
Staff Reporter
July 28, 2021 21:01 IST
