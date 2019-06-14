Don’t take possession of petitioners’ land: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday passed interim order directing the State government not to take possession of the lands belonging to nine persons in Muthrajpally of Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh and Justice Shameem Akther passed the order after hearing nine farmers’ petition challenging the government’s notification to acquire their lands for rehabilitation of people who lost lands in Mallannasagar project.

Vacant posts

In another case, the Division Bench on Friday directed the State government to keep vacant seven posts of the Extension Officers Grade-I (Supervisor) in the Women and Child Welfare Department till further orders were issued. The direction was issued in a writ appeal filed by some candidates challenging the single judge order dismissing their writ petition to consider their appointment for the said posts for which a test was held by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Dues to farmers

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of Telangana HC on Friday permitted a sugar factor to sell its sugar stocks so that it can pay dues to the sugarcane farmers. The Hyderabad-based Tridents Sugar Factory approached the HC challenging the Centre’s Sugar Control Order fixing limits on sales of sugar stocks.

This was resulting in delayed payments to the farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the company, the petitioner’s lawyer said. Assistant Solicitor General K. Lakshman told the court that the restrictions were imposed to ensure balance between the supply and demand of sugar in the country.

As per the order, the company can sell additional sugar stocks to the extent of paying dues to the farmers and the money should be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.