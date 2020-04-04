‘Don’t believe rumours on Intermediate exams’

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has cautioned students not to believe in fake news being spread on social media that the advanced supplementary examinations will not be held this year.

BIE Secretary Omer Jaleel said that he had come across a note in the name of BIE being circulated on social media that evaluation of Intermediate answer sheets has been postponed and supplementary examinations would not be held. This is utterly false and fake, he said and asked students not to believe in such rumours.

Mr. Jaleel said that evaluation of papers will continue as and when lockdown is lifted and the process will continue and no decision has been taken to cancel the supplementary and improvement examinations as is being spread on social media platforms. A police complaint is also being lodged to trace the people spreading such false news, he said and asked people not to share such fake information on their social media platforms.

The BIE will keep the students and parents informed through the mainstream media on the developments as and when required and they should be beware of the fake news.