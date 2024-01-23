GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor-couple revamps village school, much to the happiness of rural children

January 23, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
The new science and library block of Masaipet Zilla Parishad High School in Medak district built by a doctor-couple based in the UK.

The new science and library block of Masaipet Zilla Parishad High School in Medak district built by a doctor-couple based in the UK. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

International charity organisations and a local educational society came together to construct a science and library block of a school in a village of Medak district.

Children of the Masaipet Zilla Parishad High School can now look up to their school facilities proudly which are on a par with any well-known private school, thanks to a Telugu doctor-couple in the UK — Madhavi Reddy and Srikanth Mandumula.

Along with the Lions Club of Enfield, UK, Dr Suguna Ram Mohan Educational Society, Empowerment through Education, and Shanta Foundation, Dr.Reddy came up with this much-needed initiative in the name of her father, Anthireddy Gari Keshava Reddy.

Dr. Madhavi and the charities hope this block will spur and engage students through experiments being done in a dedicated science laboratory, and the fully equipped library will instil a passion for reading outside the curriculum.

The total cost incurred for the project was ₹60 lakh and it was completed within six months due to good understanding between village administrators, principal, teachers and a number of well wishers.

During 2019-2020, complete revamp of a primary school was undertaken by the doctor-couple with colourful benches, a library room and colourful visual learning drawings.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.