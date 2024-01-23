Doctor-couple revamps village school, much to the happiness of rural children

January 23, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

International charity organisations and a local educational society came together to construct a science and library block of a school in a village of Medak district.

Children of the Masaipet Zilla Parishad High School can now look up to their school facilities proudly which are on a par with any well-known private school, thanks to a Telugu doctor-couple in the UK — Madhavi Reddy and Srikanth Mandumula.

Along with the Lions Club of Enfield, UK, Dr Suguna Ram Mohan Educational Society, Empowerment through Education, and Shanta Foundation, Dr.Reddy came up with this much-needed initiative in the name of her father, Anthireddy Gari Keshava Reddy.

Dr. Madhavi and the charities hope this block will spur and engage students through experiments being done in a dedicated science laboratory, and the fully equipped library will instil a passion for reading outside the curriculum.

The total cost incurred for the project was ₹60 lakh and it was completed within six months due to good understanding between village administrators, principal, teachers and a number of well wishers.

During 2019-2020, complete revamp of a primary school was undertaken by the doctor-couple with colourful benches, a library room and colourful visual learning drawings.