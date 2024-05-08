Do not believe Modi’s lies to win polls, says CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi charging him with “repeating falsehood to mislead the people of Telangana for electoral gains”.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has miserably failed to fulfil the promises made by sitting MP and BJP candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency Dharmapuri Arvind to bring the turmeric board and revive the defunct sugar factory in the constituency during 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Reddy charged.

Mr. Reddy, who is also the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, addressed a street-corner meeting in Armoor town on Wednesday night, to muster support for Congress candidate from Nizamabad T. Jeevan Reddy.

Praising farmers of the constituency for their fighting spirit, he said, “You have made then TRS (now BRS) MP K. Kavitha bite the dust in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for failing to fulfil the promises made to you. You elected Mr. Arvind in 2019 but he too failed to deliver his promises.”

“Now, it is the turn to teach the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Reddy said, likening the farmers in the constituency with Haryana and Punjab farmers, who he said, compelled the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to repeal the farm laws through a spirited struggle.

The Congress government has already constituted a Cabinet sub-committee on the revival of the defunct Nizam sugar factory, he noted saying that the party is committed to ensuring the revival of the sugar factory, setting up turmeric board and remunerative price for sugarcane, turmeric, red jowar and other crops.

He yet again challenged BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come for an open debate on the disbursement of financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa. The Rythu Bharosa funds had been released for 69 lakh farmers, he said, reiterating that farm loans up to ₹2 lakh will be waived off before August 15.

Accusing the BJP of seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram, Mr. Reddy said that “We also worship Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman with reverence.” “But the BJP is bent upon deceiving people by resorting to polarisation tactics for electoral gains,” he alleged.