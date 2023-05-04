Dhruva Space successfully deploys satellite orbital deployers and orbital link on PSLV-C55

May 04, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dhruva Space has announced the successful test and space-qualification of its ‘3U and 6U Satellite Orbital Deployers’ and ‘Orbital Link’ on board Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C55 mission on Wednesday.

The launch took place on April 22 at 14:20 IST from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad-based firm utilised the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) which allows in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform, said an official release.

The firm has indigenously developed satellite deployment systems compatible with the PSLV launch vehicle. It was on June 30 that Dhruva Space’s 1U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-1U) was successfully space-qualified on board ISRO’s PSLV-C53.

For PSLV-C55, the company’s 3U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-3U) saw successful deployment status shortly after launch. The 6U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-6U), designed for the storage and delayed deployment of ‘CubeSats’ into low earth orbit and higher orbits, rounded off a mission success with confirmation of long–duration/planned delayed deployment.

Dhruva Space Orbital Link (DSOL) has been designed and was successfully tested and space-qualified to support satellite-based data relay applications. The configurable transceiver was made for telemetry, telecommand and control, and payload data download with high data rates with successful reception confirmed from ISTRAC - ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking & Command Network, Port Blair ground station.

CEO Sanjay Nekkanti said DSOL would be integral in Dhruva Space’s future missions with their indigenously developed larger nano (P-30) and micro (P-90) satellite platforms. “We are proud to have completed three space missions in less than a year starting from launch and successful deployment of India’s first private satellites, authorised by IN-SPACe — Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre. Our team has worked diligently to indigenously develop and test technology,” he said.

The project had got support from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), commercial launch opportunity through NewSpace India limited (NSIL) and authorisation support from IN-SPACe to build indigenous capability in the domain of small satellite technology, added the release.