Dharmasagar tank to have boating facility, gym soon

Nirmal town will soon boast of a boating facility in the centrally-located Dharmasagar tank. The tank will also have a walking track and gym for fitness freaks, said Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy.

The Minister revealed about the development during his Pattana Pragathi visit to Somwarpet and Besthwarpet localities on Monday. Collector Md. Musharaff Ali Faruqui was also present.

Mr. Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of Endowment, said the work will cost ₹5 crore. He also promised to have a Sivalayam and a Hanuman temple constructed in each of the municipal wards at a cost of ₹10 lakh each.

Talking about Mission Bhagiratha, the Minister said five overhead tanks are being constructed in town at a cost of ₹42 crore. Households which do not have water connections will be given one for just ₹1, he added.