Dewatering under way in flooded Medigadda pump house

It got submerged due to unprecedented flood in the Godavari on July 15

A mega dewatering exercise is still under way to pump out the flood waters that submerged the Medigadda pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at Kannepalli village in Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The pump house consisting of 17 giant motors and other paraphernalia got submerged after the water level exceeded the peak flood level at Medigadda barrage owing to unprecedented flood in the Godavari on July 15, sources said.

Eight motors/pumps each with 150 HP are being operated constantly to pump out the large volume of water from the pumphouse at Kannepalli under the supervision of the engineers concerned to retrieve the giant motors and other equipment.

Sources added that it may take a couple of days to completely drain out the floodwater from the pump house.

Meanwhile, all the 85 gates of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage were opened and kept in free flow condition, letting out 6.89 lakh cusecs of surplus waters downstream, as per reports last received on Sunday night.