Defiant BRS MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao to decide future course of action after talks with supporters

August 22, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Defiant BRS MLA from Malkajgiri Mynampally Hanumantha Rao has made it clear that his next course of action will be decided only after a meeting of his supporters from Malkajgiri and Medak assembly segments.

A day after creating a storm over his controversial remarks on Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in Tirumala, Mr. Hanumantha Rao told reporters yet again on Tuesday that he would take a decision only after returning to Hyderabad and holding with his aides.

“I had not made any personal accusation against the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao or the party. My grouse is against Mr. Harish Rao only,” he said.

He said all he had requested the party leadership was to give ticket to himself and son Dr. Mynampalli Rohit. “I wanted ticket for my son to contest from Medak assembly seat, which he has been cultivating for sometime. His work during COVID-19 can not be ignored,” he maintained. Interestingly, the BRS leadership renominated him from Malkajgiri but ignored his plea for ticket to his son.

This led to a piquant situation on the next move of the disgruntled legislator, who is seething with anger at renomination of Padma Devender Reddy from Medak Assembly seat.

It may be mentioned here that his remarks against Mr. Harish Rao had not gone down well with the leadership. His remarks that he would not hesitate to contest as an independent candidate, if only one ticket was given did not go down well wit the leadership.

His tirade against the Finance Minister and also the threat to contest from Siddipet in the next election to defeat Mr. Harish Rao was viewed seriously. Reacting to the threat, the Chief Minister and BRS supremo had made it clear that it was for Mr. Hanumantha Rao to accept the party ticket for Malkajigiri or not. He also sent a strong signal that indiscipline and dissident activity would not be tolerated.

The BRS working President K. T. Rama Rao, away on a personal trip to USA too to social media and said: “One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket for his family member, in an outburst, has made some derogatory comments against Minister Harish Rao. I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with Mr. Harish Rao as he has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward.